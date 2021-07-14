Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Guidewire Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.57.

NYSE GWRE opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.97. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,531.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

