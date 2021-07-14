AlloVir, Inc. (NYSE:ALVR) Insider Sells $3,412,500.00 in Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NYSE:ALVR) insider Ann M. Leen sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $3,412,500.00.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.