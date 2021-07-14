Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD) CEO Sells 125,000 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD) CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00.

AMD opened at $90.26 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.26 and a 52-week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

