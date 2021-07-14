Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eos Energy Storage LLC is a manufacturer of zinc battery storage systems. Eos Energy Storage LLC, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II, is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. “

Shares of EOSE stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.52. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

