Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of several other research reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Welltower from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.81.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL opened at $86.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.64. Welltower has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $87.96. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.