Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on DPSGY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.00.
DPSGY stock opened at $68.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.88. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $38.75 and a 52 week high of $71.07.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.
Deutsche Post Company Profile
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.
