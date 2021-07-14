Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DPSGY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.00.

DPSGY stock opened at $68.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.88. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $38.75 and a 52 week high of $71.07.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

