Ur-Energy’s (URG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.10 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.20 target price on the stock.

Shares of URG stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ur-Energy has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70. The company has a market cap of $231.54 million, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Ur-Energy will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,936,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,513.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Ur-Energy in the first quarter worth $366,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35,231 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ur-Energy by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,745,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,098 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ur-Energy in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 210,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

