Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 116.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,764.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 554,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,192,805.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,572 shares of company stock worth $869,232. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphatec by 7.3% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphatec by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alphatec by 6.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

