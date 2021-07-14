ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on ADMA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $185.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 85.82% and a negative net margin of 155.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 44.6% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 51,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 15,761 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 559,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 199,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 193,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

See Also: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.