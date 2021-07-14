Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -51.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of -0.07. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $692,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 701.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

