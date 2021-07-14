A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. operates as a full service precious metals trading company offering a wide array of products and services. The Company’s products include gold, silver, platinum and palladium for storage and delivery in the form of coins, bars, wafers and grain. Its services include financing, leasing, consignment, hedging and a variety of customized financial programs. The Company’s clients include coin and metal dealers, investors, collectors, mines, manufacturers, refiners, jewelers, investment advisors, merchants, commodity brokerage houses and central banks. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $57.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.48. The company has a market cap of $506.24 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 77.15%. Research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CFO Kathleen Taylor-Simpson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $753,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $358,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,722 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,738. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.0% in the first quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

