Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 704,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,096 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Ellington Financial worth $11,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,434,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,999,000 after purchasing an additional 218,616 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 249.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,156,000 after buying an additional 408,035 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 90.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 289,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 137,210 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 63,597 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial stock opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a current ratio of 30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.19. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 172.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.