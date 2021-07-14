Analyzing CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) & Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) and Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get CarLotz alerts:

This table compares CarLotz and Casey’s General Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarLotz N/A -31.76% -6.15% Casey’s General Stores 3.59% 16.83% 7.24%

CarLotz has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casey’s General Stores has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CarLotz and Casey’s General Stores’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarLotz $118.63 million 4.52 -$3.54 million ($2.27) -2.08 Casey’s General Stores $8.71 billion 0.82 $312.90 million $8.38 23.12

Casey’s General Stores has higher revenue and earnings than CarLotz. CarLotz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Casey’s General Stores, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.3% of CarLotz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Casey’s General Stores shares are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of CarLotz shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Casey’s General Stores shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CarLotz and Casey’s General Stores, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarLotz 0 0 2 0 3.00 Casey’s General Stores 1 6 5 0 2.33

CarLotz presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 238.98%. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus target price of $215.60, suggesting a potential upside of 11.30%. Given CarLotz’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CarLotz is more favorable than Casey’s General Stores.

Summary

Casey’s General Stores beats CarLotz on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc. operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers. It operates ten hubs throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southcentral, Midwest, and West Coast regions of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items. The company's stores also provide motor fuel for sale on a self-service basis; and gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, its stores offers various products, include soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, tea, and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and lotto/lottery and prepaid cards. Further, the company operates two stores under the Tobacco City name primarily selling tobacco and nicotine products; one liquor store; and one grocery store. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 2,243 convenience stores in 16 states in the Midwest. Casey's General Stores, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ankeny, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.