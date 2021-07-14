Geode Capital Management LLC Has $11.54 Million Stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 69.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,668 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $11,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AI. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $11,558,300.00. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $156,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,746,127 shares of company stock worth $297,443,831.

AI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.94. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.24. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

