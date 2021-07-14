Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 60.8% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 42,218 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 705,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,040,000 after purchasing an additional 59,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,044,000 after purchasing an additional 36,355 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 21.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,728.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,381,060. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

