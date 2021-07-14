Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,687,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 340,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 171.9% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $185.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.65. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $117.05 and a 12 month high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

