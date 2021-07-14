Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $820,000. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $41,083,000. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 8,350.1% during the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,289,000 after acquiring an additional 501,005 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 520.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after acquiring an additional 499,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,399,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $70.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.69. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

