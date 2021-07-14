Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 8,552.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,236 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE ELP opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $6.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 20.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

