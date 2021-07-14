Bank of Montreal Can Has $287,000 Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 77.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,469 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,361,000 after acquiring an additional 649,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,592,000 after purchasing an additional 635,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,500,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 727.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 459,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,442,000 after buying an additional 403,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,412,000 after buying an additional 57,667 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,834.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $2,794,654.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,641,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,681 shares of company stock worth $8,147,290 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

SITE stock opened at $171.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.29. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.49 and a fifty-two week high of $206.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 1.24.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

