Charles Odell Schiff Sells 10,100 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NYSE:CINF) Stock

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NYSE:CINF) Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00.
CINF stock opened at $118.71 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $69.74 and a one year high of $124.37.
Cincinnati Financial Company Profile
Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.