Charles Odell Schiff Sells 10,100 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NYSE:CINF) Stock

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NYSE:CINF) Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00.

CINF stock opened at $118.71 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $69.74 and a one year high of $124.37.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

