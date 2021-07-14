Tucker S. Bridwell Sells 60,000 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:FFIN) Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:FFIN) Director Tucker S. Bridwell sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $3,047,400.00.
FFIN opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.
First Financial Bankshares Company Profile
Read More: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.