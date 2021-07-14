Insider Selling: Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 900 ($11.76), for a total value of £225,000 ($293,963.94).

Shares of LON POLR opened at GBX 896 ($11.71) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £897.02 million and a PE ratio of 13.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 816.30. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 436.03 ($5.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 951 ($12.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a GBX 31 ($0.41) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $9.00. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Polar Capital

