Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €36.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2021

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €36.50 ($42.94) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 26.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €39.09 ($45.98).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €49.80 ($58.59) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €45.47. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a fifty-two week high of €50.08 ($58.92). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

