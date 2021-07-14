Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €36.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €36.50 ($42.94) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 26.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €39.09 ($45.98).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €49.80 ($58.59) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €45.47. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a fifty-two week high of €50.08 ($58.92). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

