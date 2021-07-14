Geode Capital Management LLC Has $11.94 Million Position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,953 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McAfee were worth $11,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the first quarter worth $572,000. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its holdings in McAfee by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McAfee in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in McAfee by 218.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 68,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

MCFE opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.50. McAfee Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.14.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. McAfee’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. McAfee’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCFE. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.79.

McAfee Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

