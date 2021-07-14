Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 703,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,650 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.58% of Glatfelter worth $12,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,404,000 after purchasing an additional 353,486 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Glatfelter by 0.8% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 918,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 19.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 634,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after buying an additional 102,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Glatfelter by 68.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 218,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Glatfelter by 726.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 205,179 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GLT opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $622.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.38. Glatfelter Co. has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $19.48.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $225.67 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Glatfelter from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

