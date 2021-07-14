Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,156 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,274 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Imperial Oil worth $12,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth $216,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Several research firms have commented on IMO. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

IMO stock opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $35.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.24%.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.