Geode Capital Management LLC Has $12.27 Million Stock Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 983,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 71,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $12,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Interface by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 21,249 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Interface in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Interface by 280.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $906.44 million, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Interface had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is 3.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on TILE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.