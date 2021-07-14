Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.75.

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

BMO stock opened at $101.23 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $53.11 and a twelve month high of $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.27.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.8782 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 0.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 5.8% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

