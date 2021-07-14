Reviewing Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) & SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) and Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of SenesTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of SenesTech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SenesTech and Save Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SenesTech -2,241.14% -107.54% -81.96% Save Foods N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SenesTech and Save Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SenesTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Save Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

SenesTech currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 143.90%. Given SenesTech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SenesTech is more favorable than Save Foods.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SenesTech and Save Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SenesTech $280,000.00 71.37 -$7.94 million ($2.78) -0.59 Save Foods $230,000.00 111.50 -$1.59 million N/A N/A

Save Foods has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SenesTech.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc. develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Save Foods

Save Foods, Inc. develops and sells eco-friendly green solutions to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh fruits and vegetables. Its products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aids used in post-harvest treatment added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control both plant and foodborne pathogens. The company also offers SpuDefender product for controlling post-harvest potato sprouts; and FreshProtect product for controlling spoilage microorganisms on post-harvest citrus. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with an oxidizer, and is capable of cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce safer for human consumption or which lead to various forms of decay in fruit and vegetable. Save Foods, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lower Galilee, Israel.

