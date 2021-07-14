Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $314.36.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Accenture stock opened at $312.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.68. Accenture has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $316.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,708 shares of company stock worth $7,695,870 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.5% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,064 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 209,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 3.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 5.3% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

