Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $12,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

OM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $189,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $1,161,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,711,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,491 shares of company stock worth $6,067,738. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.39. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 9.24.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

