JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 82.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,905 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.22% of Arco Platform worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCE. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the first quarter worth approximately $6,783,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Arco Platform by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 839,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,806,000 after purchasing an additional 208,881 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its stake in Arco Platform by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 151,785 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 530.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 170,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 143,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,493,000 after buying an additional 134,431 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arco Platform stock opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. Arco Platform Limited has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.54 million, a P/E ratio of 350.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter. Arco Platform had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 2.30%. Analysts expect that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

ARCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Arco Platform from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arco Platform has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

