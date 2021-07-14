CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.23% of CBTX worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBTX by 9.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in CBTX by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CBTX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CBTX by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 91.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NASDAQ:CBTX opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.69. The company has a market cap of $654.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CBTX, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $33.29.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. CBTX had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

