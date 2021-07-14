JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 5,339 Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 44.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 66.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBIZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

In related news, Director Carla C. Chavarria purchased 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $34,991.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $28.61.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $28.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

