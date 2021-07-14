JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) by 15.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 241,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOGC. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 277.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LogicBio Therapeutics news, insider Frederic Chereau sold 7,542 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $43,215.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,552.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOGC shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

NASDAQ:LOGC opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $129.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.17. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

