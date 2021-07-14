JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 5,709 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,957 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Peoples Bancorp worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PEBO. Hovde Group upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

In related news, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $195,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $139,814.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,323.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,828 shares of company stock valued at $363,378 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.37.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.