JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.84 Million Stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,347 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 19.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Agilysys by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 121,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,191,000. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after acquiring an additional 156,610 shares in the last quarter.

AGYS stock opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $64.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -56.45 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.27.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.69 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $165,896.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,427 shares in the company, valued at $6,025,896.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $527,502.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,636 shares in the company, valued at $38,178,432.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,055 shares of company stock worth $1,865,794 in the last ninety days. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

