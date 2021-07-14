195,000 Shares in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.54% of Healthcare Services Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $968,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCAR opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.68.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

