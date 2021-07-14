ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the June 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,115,000.

Shares of EMO opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $25.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

