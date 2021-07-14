Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Down 86.2% in June

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the June 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PHT opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

