UBS Group AG Sells 1,584 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,745 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 662,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,771,000 after buying an additional 193,522 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,024,000 after purchasing an additional 182,958 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,759,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 495,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,487,000 after purchasing an additional 76,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 233,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

EFSC opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.10.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $90.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $450,250.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

