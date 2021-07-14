UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

UBS Group AG cut its position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Veru were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veru by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,301,000 after buying an additional 161,722 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Veru by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veru by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 259,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 24,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Veru by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Veru by 307.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 101,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Shares of Veru stock opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $575.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.59 and a beta of 0.60. Veru Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. Analysts anticipate that Veru Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veru news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

