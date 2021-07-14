Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.03. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,885.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Anil Shetty sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $245,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $751,460 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

