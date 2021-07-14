191,662 Shares in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 191,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OEPWU. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter worth about $128,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter worth about $197,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter worth about $414,000.

Shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

