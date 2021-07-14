Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an overweight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Get Roblox alerts:

NYSE RBLX opened at $84.02 on Tuesday. Roblox has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $103.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.97.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $36,078,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $93,796.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 642,677 shares of company stock worth $61,039,003.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $655,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $279,000. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.