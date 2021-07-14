UBS Group AG Buys 14,153 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 64.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tronox were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 252.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Tronox during the first quarter valued at $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tronox during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tronox during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Tronox during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TROX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $958,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,041.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $663,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,062.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,832 shares of company stock worth $1,729,816 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TROX opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Tronox had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

