UBS Group AG Buys 636 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth about $248,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

HLIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $78.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $79.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.07%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.