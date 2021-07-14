EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Downgraded by Societe Generale to Hold

Societe Generale downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $21.90 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded EDP Renováveis from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. began coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDRVF opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. EDP Renováveis has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.88.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

