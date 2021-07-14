Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,874 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,007,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at about $739,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,478,000.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $23.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.