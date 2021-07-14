UBS Group AG Acquires 10,233 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 292.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Phreesia by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 35,251 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 795.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 163,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Phreesia by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 323.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $193,045.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 32,075 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,936,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,679,249 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHR opened at $65.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.39 and a beta of 1.20. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $81.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.27.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PHR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.23.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

